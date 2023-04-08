The best sci-fi and fantasy movies to watch on Netflix right now

Netflix titles come, go, and come back again, so it’s important not to wait too long to stream a title that you like because it won’t be there indefinitely. The elder streaming service has a generous selection of science fiction and fantasy movies, including the new family-friendly title Chupa, about a lonely young boy who befriends a mythical creature known as a chupacabra while visiting family in Mexico.
2011’s The Thing, a prequel to John Carpenter’s 1982 classic The Thing, didn’t get much love when it premiered in theaters but is now trending on Netflix. Other notable titles include the hilarious sci-fi comedy Galaxy Quest, the Oscar-winning Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Brad Pitt in the apocalyptic zombie flick World War Z, Christopher Nolan’s Inception, J.A. Bayona’s A Monster Calls, and many more. Read on for Netflix’s best sci-fi and fantasy movies and The A.V. Club’s thoughts on each.