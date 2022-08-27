And just like that, Paul W.S. Anderson’s Resident Evil film series re-secures its title as the most improbably successful adaptation of the long-running Capcom horror franchise. Which is to say: Deadline reports this week that Netflix has canceled its own Resident Evil TV show after just a single season on the air, tearing the show apart like some poor hapless human dangling in front of Zeroes. (That’s what they call zombies in this one; turns out we are saying the zed word!)

Developed and showrun by Andrew Dabb, the Resident Evil show was a damn strange thing: An attempt to operate as a sort of alternate sequel to the game series, and a post-apocalyptic survival show, and a weird meditation about sisterhood and family, and probably a bunch of other things we might have missed . It took some very big, goofy swings with both its plotting and its dialogue , is what we’re saying, with some more successful than others. (If you’ve got Lance Reddick in your cast, why wouldn’t you have him play four different characters, right?)

Despite debuting in a strong position on Netflix’s internal charts (arriving only behind a resurgent Stranger Things), the series didn’t build up that word-of-mouth momentum the streamer generally likes to see; indeed, its ratings appear to have dropped off a cliff around the third or so week after its July release, disappearing into that half-remembered purgatory for streaming shows that just didn’t catch fire in the general consciousness. (Six months from now, we’re pretty sure we’ll be struggling to remember if a Resident Evil show was ever made at all.)

Advertisement

In addition to Reddick, the series starred Ella Balinski and Tamara Smart, playing adult and teenaged versions, respectively, of its Zero-battling hero, Jade Wesker.