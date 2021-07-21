The Witcher spin-offs are coming fast and furious, what with the delay of the second season of the Netflix series that millions of people watched at least two minutes of. While we’re still ways away from finding out the origins of blood, Netflix released a trailer for the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf, which will surely answer the question, “what do wolves dream about?” For eons, many assumed that they dream of running through fields or eating garbage. But Netflix is here to say, no, they dream in anime, and they’re dreaming about monster hunters.

Advertisement

We kid—we think. According to the synopsis, Nightmare Of The Wolf will follow in the tradition of The Witcher: Blood Origin and be a prequel. They write:

The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir — a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coins. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past.

Judging by the trailer, the “wolf” doesn’t refer to an actual canine, but rather to the wolf medallion Witchers bear around their neck, signifying the “School of the Wolf” Witcher faction. Still, we assume that all Witchers have the same nightmare: Not being paid for monster hunting. Like all workers, Witchers should be compensated for their labor. Unfortunately, though, we’re not sure if Witchers are in a guild that collectively bargains for their benefits. We hope they are, though. Monster hunting comes with its own set of challenges, but one of them should not be worrying about health coverage for injuries sustained in a water hag fight. We stand in solidarity with Witchers around the globe.

The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf slashes onto Netflix on August 23, 2021.