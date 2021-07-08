Henry Cavill as Geralt wondering where blood comes from Photo : Katalin Vermes

Hard to believe that it’s been nearly two years since we last saw our old pals Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri on Netflix’s The Witcher. The surprise hit of December 2019 (despite being chronologically very, very confusing), any follow-ups to the series, including a second season, were delayed by the pandemic. Now it seems like Netflix is ready to fire up the Witcher irons and finally get to the bottom of the question that everyone’s been asking: What does blood come from?



Advertisement

Enter: the upcoming spin-off prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin. Unfortunately, judging by the plot synopsis, those of us who hoped the show would dive into the inception of that wonderful liquid that carries nutrients around our bodies are going to be sorely disappointed. Instead, the show will focus on the origins of the first Witcher, making a better title, “Witcher: Witcher Origin.” Nevertheless, Netflix will begin shooting the prequel series this summer. Per Deadline, h ere’s the plot synopsis (don’t get your hopes up about actual blood origins):

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell chart the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘Conjunction of the Spheres’, when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

Witcher: Blood Origin stars Sophia Brown (Marcella), Laurence O’Fuarain (Vikings), and Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians). Deadline says that Brown will be playing Éile, “an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess, who leaves her clan and position as Queen’s guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician.” Honestly, this sounds like the perfect elite warrior to investigate the origin of blood, but whatever. I t looks like we’re just going to have to wait until Witcher’s second season to find out. In the meantime, we’ll keep pumping this mysterious liquid through our bodies with a deeper understanding of where it comes from.