(L-R): Anya Chalotra, Henry Cavill, and Freya Allan at the Netflix premiere of The Witcher Photo : Andreas Rentz ( Getty Images )

The two year wait is almost over. After many delays due to the pandemic, Netflix announced that beloved fantasy drama The Witcher return for its second season on December 17. Henry Cavill will return with his luscious silver locks to fight more monsters.

Henry Cavill stars in The Witcher as Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often turn out to be more wicked than beasts. The first season follows Geralt as destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress named Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and a young princess named Cirilla (Allan). The three navigate the increasingly volatile Continent and their journeys are shown on-screen across multiple timelines. The Witcher is based on the novel series by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski.

The season 2 logline reads:

Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Netflix is currently developing a Witcher spin-off series titled The Witcher: Blood Origin. The series starts 1200 years before the events of season one, and builds up to the “Conjunction of the Spheres,” a pivotal event that merges the worlds of elves, monsters, and men. Blood Origin stars Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain, and Michelle Yeoh. Brown will take over the role of Éile from Jodie Turner-Smith, who had to exit the series due to scheduling conflicts. Éile is “an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess, who leaves her clan and position as Queen’s guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician.”