One of the great things about Netflix’s ridiculous and vast library of content is that—without having to worry about time slots or whatever like HBO—it can sit on a seemingly endless supply of fan-favorite TV shows without needing (or ever trying to, really) force them in front of the general public. One such show is long-running viking series The Last Kingdom, which Netflix just announced will be getting a bonus tie-in movie in addition to its previously announced fifth-and-final season.

This news came out during London MCM Comic-Con (via Deadline), during which producer Nigel Marchant explained that the final season “fully concludes the series” but that “there was always one more story that we wanted to tell” in addition to that. That “one more story” is the movie, which is called Seven Kings Must Die and will feature “many of the series cast” in addition to “some new faces.”

The one familiar face we know we will see is series star/executive producer Alexander Dreymon, who will be reprising his role as Uhtred. He said at the con that he’s “so grateful” to the show’s fans and the fact that they’re getting a chance to throw in this bonus movie on top of the actual series finale is entirely because of their support.

The Last Kingdom and Seven Kings Must Die are based on Bernard Cornwell’s Saxon Stories. They are not, despite any evidence that say otherwise, related to the History show Vikings or that show’s century-later follow-up series Vikings: Valhalla, despite the fact that they cover similar historical ground and the fact that the latter is also a Netflix show. That’s the other thing: HBO would never have Game Of Thrones and then a second dragon-based fantasy show, but Netflix can have two viking shows and nobody has a problem with it.