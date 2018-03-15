Screenshot: Mystery Science Theater 3000, “Episode 909: Gorgo”

Netflix, your streaming home for new episodes of Mystery Science Theater 3000, has some more old MST3K experiments for you to stream. Per the show’s official Twitter feed, 12 classic episodes of the movie-riffing program are now available to Netflix subscribers, joining eight holdovers from the episodes added prior to the 2017 premiere of the show’s 11th season.

Sadly, since there is nothing you can possess which Netflix cannot take away, your forthcoming viewings of Time Of The Apes and Fugitive Alien come at the expense of I Accuse My Parents, Laserblast, Pod People, Puma Man, and others. But hey: “He triiiiiied to kill me with a forklift!” is just as catchy as “Pu-ma Man / He flies like a moron!” And just think about all of the Dorkin that’s in store, thanks to Gorgo. Yes, ladies and gentleman: Dorkin here, Dorkin there, Dorkin as far as the eye can see!