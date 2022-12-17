In a move that seems like the ultimate revelation of some deeply perverse scheme to just kill Blockbuster Video over and over again, Netflix has canceled its Blockbuster sitcom after one season. Was it not enough for Netflix to kill the actual Blockbuster Video, it had to make a somewhat poorly received sitcom about Blockbuster just so it could kill it again? Is there nothing so depraved that Netflix won’t sink to it in order to satisfy its twisted desires?!

Anyway, Netflix’s Blockbuster wasn’t great, with The A.V. Club’s own Saloni Gajjar saying it was “uneven and predictable,” despite the impressive cast. Set in the last Blockbuster still in operation, the series starred Randall Park and Melissa Fumero, both talented sitcom vets, plus Olga Merediz, Tyler Alvarez, and J.B. Smoove. Variety says the show never managed to break into Netflix’s top 10 in the U.S., but it did somehow do it in Australia and Canada. Is Blockbuster a different, more popular thing in those countries? Like how we have Burger King and Australia has Hungry Jack’s?

Nobody’s probably too broken up about this, but the good news about losing Blockbuster is that somebody could always come along and pitch an identical show called Hollywood Video. Or maybe someone will make a sitcom version of Netflix itself, but instead of a comedy about people working in retail, it’ll be a comedy about people working in an office where they keep accidentally getting the company in hot water.

Like, “oh no, you accidentally hit the button that gives Dave Chappelle a new comedy special!” That sort of thing. It may not sound very good to you, but let’s not forget that the Blockbuster show wasn’t very good either. It just got canceled after one season.

