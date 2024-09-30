Netflix's No Good Deed teaser is for everyone stuck in a Zillow rabbit hole The new series hits Netflix on December 12

Netflix isn’t yet finished with prestige real estate nightmare shows. (You had a good go at it, The Watcher, thanks for your input.) Next up is the No Good Deed teaser, previewing the latest offering from Dead To Me creator Liz Feldman. Premiering December 12, the new series has a murderer’s row cast led by Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano and a few skeletons in the proverbial closet. And possibly in the literal closet, too.

According to Netflix’s Tudum, Feldman was inspired to write No Good Deed after spending “many late nights during the early pandemic maniacally searching Zillow listings for a way out of my house.” The synopsis reads, “When Lydia (Lisa Kudrow) and Paul (Ray Romano) decide to move on from their empty nest to forge a new life, they list their gorgeous 1920s Spanish-style villa located in one the most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles—and the real estate frenzy begins. Multiple families all race to buy what they believe to be their dream house, convinced it will fix all of their very different problems. But as Lydia and Paul know all too well, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a true nightmare. As they struggle to hide the dark and dangerous secrets that linger inside their longtime home, Paul and Lydia begin to realize that the only way they’ll escape the past is to finally face it.”

The first No Good Deed teaser introduces the various potential buyers for Lydia and Paul’s home: Margo Starling (Linda Cardellini), who wants to buy the house “so she can flip it for profit with her lover, a high-end developer”; JD Campbell (Luke Wilson), “a depressed, out-of-work soap opera star” seeking to downsize; Carla (Teyonah Parris) and Dennis (O-T Fagbenle), expecting parents looking for their first family home; Leslie (Abbi Jacobson) and Sarah (Poppy Liu), who have had their eye on the house for a while; and Mikey (Denis Leary) “an intense ex-con whose debts have driven him to desperate measures,” interested in the home for reasons yet unknown. The series also features Matt Rogers, Anna Maria Horsford, Kate Moennig, Linda Lavin, and Wyatt Aubrey.