What's on TV this week—Secret Level, No Good Deed Plus, Inside Out's spin-off, Jamie Foxx's stand-up special, and Peacock's latest true-crime doc.

Welcome to What’s On, our weekly roundup of notable shows. Here is what’s happening from Sunday, December 8 to Thursday, December 12. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]

The biggies

Secret Level (Prime Video, Tuesday, 12:01 a.m.)

The makers of Love, Death + Robots are behind this anthology series, in which each episode is set within the world of a different video game. The show’s notable voice cast includes the likes of Keanu Reeves, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Merle Dandridge, Claudia Doumit, Gabriel Luna, and Kevin Hart. Check out The A.V. Club‘s review.

No Good Deed (Netflix, Thursday, 3:01 a.m.)

Dead To Me‘s Liz Feldman returns to Netflix with another dark dramedy. In this one, Paul (Ray Romano) and Lydia Morgan (Lisa Kudrow) play a complicated cat-and-mouse game to sell their L.A. home, trying to ensure that none of the potential buyers discover the abode’s messy secrets. Abbi Jacobson, Linda Cardellini, O-T Fagbenle, Teyonah Parris, Luke Wilson, and Poppy Liu co-star. The A.V. Club‘s review publishes on Thursday.

More newbies

Dream Productions (Disney+, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Did you think Pixar wouldn’t expand the Inside Out franchise? This four-episode series, which takes place between the IO movies, explores how dreams affect our waking lives. Amy Poehler reprises her role as Joy, with Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Ally Maki, and Lewis Black rounding out the cast. Look out for The A.V. Club‘s review on Wednesday.

One Hundred Years Of Solitude (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Gabriel García Márquez’s beloved novel makes its way to the small screen in this Spanish-language series, which charts the lives of the Buendía family and how they founded the mythical town of Macondo. A second season has already commissioned by Netflix.

Other picks

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… (Netflix, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)

In his long-awaited comedy special, Jamie Foxx opens up about his hospitalization last year, the rumors surrounding his health scare, how he dealt with an outpouring of well wishes, and his upcoming movie with Cameron Diaz.

Richard Ramirez: The Night Stalker Tapes (Peacock, Tuesday, 3:01 a.m.)

Peacock’s latest true-crime docuseries digs into L.A. serial killer Richard Ramirez, a.k.a. the Night Stalker, through prison interviews with the murderer and women who knew him.

Can’t miss recaps

Dune: Prophecy (HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX, Monday, 10 p.m.)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Disney+, Tuesday, 9:01 p.m.)

Shrinking (Apple TV+, Wednesday, 12:01 a.m.)

Arriving now

Queer Eye (Netflix, Wednesday, 3:01 a.m., season nine)

Bookie (Max, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season two premiere)

Ending soon

Like Water For Chocolate (Max, Sunday, 3:01 a.m., season one finale)

Special Ops: Lioness (Paramount+, Sunday, 3:01 a.m., season two finale)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO, Sunday, 10:30 p.m., series finale)

Brilliant Minds (NBC, Monday, 10 p.m., season one fall finale)

The Day Of The Jackal (Peacock, Thursday, 3:01 a.m., season one finale)

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Matlock (CBS, Thursday, 8-10 p.m., season one fall finales)