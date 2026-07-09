Links-addicted Netflix orders yet another damn golf show from Love Story's Connor Hines

In news that makes us suspect that someone high up at Netflix is really jonesing to blow off this whole “making TV shows” thing in favor of some time on the links, the streamer announced today that it’s adding yet another golf-based project to its slate. And, sure, you might have heard of a gold comedy—Apple TV rolled out one last year with Stick, and Netflix is deploying a new one next week courtesy of Will Ferrell’s The Hawk (to say nothing of its recent release of Happy Gilmore 2, or the country club-set second season of Emmy-nominated dramedy Beef)—but a golf drama? What will these maverick television disruptors think of next?

In this case, the project in question is titled Jupiter Island, and is the latest brainchild of Connor Hines—a guy who has a long-ish history with Netflix, as a staff writer on the first season of its flagrantly potential-wasting Steve Carrell comedy Space Force, but who scored some more recent prestige with his JFK Jr./Carolyn Bessette series Love Story over at FX. Hines’ new show, meanwhile, has a premise that we can’t help but mentally code as “anime as fuck,” in so far as it’s about “an ultra-exclusive island where professional golfers reign supreme,” fulfilling the totalitarian goals of your Arnold Palmer types—already so dominant in the world of refreshing summer beverages—at last.

Sadly, all is not well on Jupiter Island, where “the privileged world of professional golfers and their wives fractures when a mysterious outsider arrives—and a secret threatens golf’s reigning power couple.” (We assume this is going to turn out to be murder or a secret child or something, although it’d be much funnier if it turned out they’d just been shaving strokes off their handicaps.) Further details, including any and all casting, are being withheld, but Netflix just wanted you to know: It’s really, really into golf these days, and it’ll keep making golf-based projects until we’re all screaming “Fore! Goddamn you, fore!” in our dreams.