Links-addicted Netflix orders yet another damn golf show from Love Story's Connor Hines
This is, by our count, the fourth golf-based project the streamer has launched in the last year, suggesting someone there is really hurting for time on the links.Somewhere in the world, a Netflix executive just began openly salivating. Photo: Octavio Passos/Getty Images
In news that makes us suspect that someone high up at Netflix is really jonesing to blow off this whole “making TV shows” thing in favor of some time on the links, the streamer announced today that it’s adding yet another golf-based project to its slate. And, sure, you might have heard of a gold comedy—Apple TV rolled out one last year with Stick, and Netflix is deploying a new one next week courtesy of Will Ferrell’s The Hawk (to say nothing of its recent release of Happy Gilmore 2, or the country club-set second season of Emmy-nominated dramedy Beef)—but a golf drama? What will these maverick television disruptors think of next?
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