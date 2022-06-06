Once more unto the Fold: Shadow And Bone has wrapped filming its second season. After kicking off Netflix’s Geeked Week 2021 with news of the renewal, the S&B cast triumphantly returned to the event to preview what they’ve been working on.

As Grishaverse fans will recall, the first season of Shadow And Bone followed the first novel in Leigh Bardugo’s fantasy trilogy of the same name, with some brand-new content from the beloved gang of Crows thrown in. The second season will delve into the next novel, Siege And Storm, as well as finally tapping into the Six Of Crows storyline. As such, a handful of new faces have joined the cast.

On the Rivka side, there’s Patrick Gibson as Nikolai Lantsov, Lewis Tan as Tolya Yul-Bataar, and Anna Leong Brophy as Yul-Bataar— they’ll play a crew of pirates who encounter Alina (Jessie Mei Li) while pursuing a legendary sea monster. Meanwhile, Jack Wolfe will join the Crows in Ketterdam as demolitions expert Wylan Hendriks, who is brought onto the team when they’re hired for the heist of a lifetime.

Advertisement

All four joined their co-stars–including Li, Ben Barnes, Freddie Carter, Kit Young, Archie Renaux, Danielle Galligan, and Calahan Skogman–in teasing what’s to come in a new video shared to social media. Among the words the cast used to describe the second season: “swashbuckling,” “epic,” “heartrending,” and filled with lots of “love.”

The cast debated some crucial Grishaverse questions, like Jesper’s pistols vs. Tamar’s axes and the Crow Club vs. the Little Palace. They also briefly described their characters in the second season; no surprise here, but General Kirigan, aka the Darkling, is “lonely, toxic, and angry” after the showdown at the end of the first season, according to Barnes.

The one thing the cast didn’t reveal is the release date for the new season, but hopefully it won’t be too far behind now that filming has wrapped. Meanwhile, we’ll have to content ourselves with these hints from the excellent ensemble.