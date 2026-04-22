Netflix reportedly quietly interfering with Warner Bros.-Paramount merger
A new report from Puck News suggests that the streamer is going through back doors to block or slow the megamerger.Image courtesy of Netflix
The merger between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Skydance is unpopular for any number of reasons: Jobs will be lost, competition will be decreased, Paramount has already pushed CBS News to the right and could do the same to CNN. But could all of these concerns actually be part of an astroturfed campaign by Netflix to block the merger? No, but some at Paramount are growing suspicious that Netflix is at least taking advantage of them for its own ends, according to a report from Puck‘s Eriq Gardner.
Keep scrolling for more great stories.