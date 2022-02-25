Netflix’s The Crown, which is currently filming its fifth season, was the target of a heist earlier this week. The thieves reportedly made off with stolen items worth around $200,000 including candelabras, a replica of a fabergé egg, and religious icons. The sticky-fingered thieves broke into three prop vans in South Yorkshire as the series was filming nearby.

The heist will not affect the production of the upcoming season, but Netflix is, of course, looking to retrieve the items.

“We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely,” a spokesperson for Netflix tells Variety. “Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up.”

Some of the items stolen include:

A replica of a 1897 Imperial Coronation Fabergé coach egg

12 sets of silver candelabra

Seven gold candelabra

A clock face from a William IV grandfather clock

Some Russian religious icons

A 10 piece silver dressing table

St. Louis gilt Crystal glassware and decanters

The Crown set decorator Alison Harvey will be the first to say that while the items may not be in the most pristine condition or priceless by any means, it’s about their value to the world of film.



“The items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale,” Harvey tells the Gazette. “However, they are valuable as pieces to the UK film industry.”

An investigation into the theft was held by the South Yorkshire police but with no current leads, it has been shelved for the time being.

“Police were called at 4.30pm on Wednesday 16 February following a report of theft from vehicles at Pastures Road, Doncaster,” a spokesperson for the South Yorkshire police tells Variety. “It is reported that three vehicles containing props used in film and TV were broken into and a number of items taken. Officers investigated the incident but all existing lines of enquiry have now been exhausted. The case has been filed pending any new lines of enquiry.”