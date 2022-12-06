Many people thought rebooting the Addams Family again was a bad idea. We just had two animated versions, they said. Moreover, Tim Burton already tried his hand at getting Addams Family off the ground , and seeing as he already made ‌Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children, there’s no reason for him to make a show where Wednesday Addams goes to boarding school. But the naysayers never considered one thing : What if Jenna Ortega did a kooky dance to the Cramps?

Yes, Wednesday, the Addams Family reboot that takes America’s snappiest family and fits them into a Riverdale mold has been tearing servers a new one. At least, that’s what Netflix says. As always, we don’t have much in the way of confirmation of Netflix’s reporting. However, anyone spending any time online these days has likely concluded the same thing: Jesus, everyone’s watching this Addams Family thing, huh?

By Netflix’s internal metrics, which go by “hours viewed” for some reason, Wednesday has amassed more than 750 million hours . And that’s just in its second week. As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, the show’s popularity is apparent on TikTok and iTunes sales charts . It’s time to admit that Netflix’s secret sauce is secreting idiosyncratic 80s hits into their teen adventure mysteries. Despite her dour demeanor, Wednesday now sits at No. 3 on their all-time charts, behind Stranger Things and Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, despite its title.

Wednesday has been coming together for some time . Burton was going to make a stop-motion animated Addams Family in the early ‘10s with his Ed Wood collaborators Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski. “That never really went anywhere. I was intrigued by it,” Burton told Empire earlier this year. “I think they wanted to go a more computer-generated way.” Now we have both.

