10 new albums to listen to in November

St. Vincent might not speak Spanish, but that didn’t stop her from reworking and re-recording her latest album, All Born Screaming, in the language. The translation was inspired by her love for playing in Mexico, Latin America, and Spain. Speaking about the motivation for the album, St. Vincent told Vogue, “You know in a lot of cases English is [my international audience’s] second or third or fourth language, who knows? So I thought, if they come to me, why don’t I try to go to them?” Trying something different is thematically fitting for an album about new beginnings, so it’s a clever tie-in, too. [Jen Lennon]