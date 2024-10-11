3 new songs and 3 new albums to check out this weekend

We didn’t cover Charli xcx’s brat remix in our October album preview because we wanted to focus on new music. Plus, at the time, we were still a little unsure about what brat and it’s completely different but also still brat even was. We have a bit more insight now than the official track list has dropped, and what we’ve seen so far looks intriguing. In short, it does what it says on the tin: it’s just brat, remixed with some features from artists like Lorde, Julian Casablanca, Bon Iver, Billie Eilish, and Caroline Polachek. The lineup is honestly impressive.