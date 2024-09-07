New Linkin Park singer apologizes for supporting Danny Masterson at his trial "I always try to see the good in people and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since," Armstrong wrote of Masterson

Earlier this week, Linkin Park announced that they were reuniting, seven years after the death of lead singer Chester Bennington, with Emily Armstrong of Dead Sara as their new vocalist. Amidst a general vibe of mild excitement about the news—the band’s first new single, “The Emptiness Machine,” supplies at least some of the energy you would be presumably be looking for in a Linkin Park revival in 2024—another thread also emerged in the conversation: Criticism for Armstrong for her past support of actor Danny Masterson, including appearing at one of the early hearings in one of the first of multiple trials that eventually found the actor sentenced to at least 30 years in prison for rape.

Armstrong has now addressed that criticism with a note of apology, posted to her Instagram Stories, in which she never mentions Masterson by name, but says “Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer/ Soon after, I realized I shouldn’t have. I always try to see the good in people and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since. Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty.” Armstrong later writes that, “To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes.”

Armstrong’s past support for Masterson was highlighted online shortly after she was announced as Linkin Park’s new singer by The Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala, whose wife, Chrissie Carnell-Bixler, has accused Masterson of sexual assault, and the Church Of Scientology of using intimidation and other underhanded tactics to silence his critics. (Masterson was found not guilty of those specific allegations, but was convicted on two counts of forcible rape in 2023.) Bixler-Zavala wrote a post on social media shortly after Armstrong’s announcement, asking, “Do your fans know about your friend Danny Masterson? Your rapist friend. I’m surprised none of you wrote a letter on Danny Mastersons behalf since your corny ass singer showed up to support him in the prelims. Remember Emily?”

Armstrong will make her live debut with Linkin Park on Wednesday, September 11, with a show at California’s Kia Arena.

[via Deadline]