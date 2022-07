With breakout hits like Everything Everywhere All At Once, rousing blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick, and the Nic Cage magnum opus we never knew we needed, 2022 has already been a great year for films.

The second half of the year holds even more promise, including director Jordan Peele’s third outing, Nope, which hits theaters July 22, Emily The Criminal, which stars Aubrey Plaza and premieres August 12, and the long-awaited return of the Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus 2, coming September 30. Further out, of course, we’re looking for titles like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way Of Water.

Scroll down for the full list of movies arriving in 2022.

Movies premiering in July 2022

July 22

Alone Together

Anything’s Possible

Black Wood

My Old School

Nope

The Nan Movie

July 29

A Love Song

DC League Of Super-Pets

Hypochondriac

Medusa

Not Okay

Paradise Highway

Purple Hearts

Sharp Stick

Thirteen Lives

Vengeance

Movies premiering in August 2022

August 5

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Bullet Train

Easter Sunday

I Love My Dad

Luck

Prey

Resurrection

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Secret Headquarters

They/Them

August 11

Stay On Board: The Leo Baker Story

August 12

13: The Musical

Day Shift

Emily the Criminal

Fall

Mack & Rita

Summering

August 19

Beast

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Spin Me Round

Three Minutes: A Lengthening

August 26

Breaking

Fear

Me Time

Samaritan

The Bride

The Invitation

August 31

Three Thousand Years Of Longing

Movies premiering in September 2022

September 1

Love In The Villa

September 2

Gigi & Nate

Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.

September 8

Pinocchio

September 13

Clerks III

September 16

See How They Run

The Woman King

September 23

Blonde

Catherine, Called Birdy

Don’t Worry Darling

September 30

Bros

Hocus Pocus 2

Smile

Movies premiering in October 2022

October 7

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Till

October 14

Halloween Ends

White Bird: A Wonder Story

October 21

Black Adam

My Policeman

Ticket to Paradise

Under The Boardwalk

October 28

The Devil’s Light

Movies premiering in November 2022

November 4

Amsterdam

November 11

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Spellbound

November 18



She Said

The Menu

November 23

Bones & All

Devotion

Strange World

The Fabelmans

November 24

Disenchanted

Movies premiering in December 2022

December 2

Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies

Violent Night

December 16

Avatar: The Way Of Water

December 21

I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods

December 25

A Man Called Otto

Babylon

Women Talking