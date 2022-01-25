A lot of big names are returning to theaters in 2022. Benedict Cumberbatch returns as the Sorcerer Supreme in Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness, bringing Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch along for the ride. Robert Pattinson stars as Bruce Wayne in The Batman, the Caped Crusader’s first solo movie in a decade. And fan-favorite Miles Morales is back with another adventure in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One).

Check out the full list of upcoming movie releases below. This page will be updated periodically.

January

January 7

The 355

The Commando

See For Me

January 14

Scream

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (Amazon Prime Video)

Belle

Italian Studies

The Pink Cloud

Shattered

January 21

The King’s Daughter

Redeeming Love

Warhunt

January 26

Compartment No. 6

January 27

The Fallout (HBO Max)

January 28

Cyrano

Clean

Home Team (Netflix)

The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild (Disney+)

The Requin

A Taste Of Hunger

February

February 4

Moonfall

Jackass Forever

February 10

Kimi (HBO Max)

February 11

Blacklight

Death on the Nile

The Devil’s Light

I Want You Back

Marry Me

The Sky Is Everywhere (Apple TV+)

Tall Girl 2 (Netflix)

February 18

Dog

Luck (Apple TV+)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Netflix)

Uncharted

February 25

No Exit (Hulu)

The Outfit

Studio 666

March

March 4

The Batman

March 11

The Adam Project (Netflix)

Turning Red (Disney+)

March 18

Alice

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre

The Unbreakable Boy

X

March 24

Moonshot (HBO Max)

March 25

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Lost City

April

April 1

The Contractor

Easter Sunday

Morbius

April 8

Ambulance

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

April 15

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Thirteen Lives

April 22

The Bad Guys

The Northman

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

April 29

65

Memory

May

May 6

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

May 13

Sneakerella (Disney+)

May 20

DC League of Super-Pets

May 27

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

Top Gun: Maverick

June

June 10

Jurassic World Dominion

June 17

Lightyear

June 24

The Black Phone

Elvis

June 29

Shotgun Wedding

July

July 1

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Oh Hell No

July 8

Thor: Love and Thunder

July 15

Bed Rest

Bullet Train

July 22

Black Adam

Nope

Under the Boardwalk

Where the Crawdads Sing

August

August 12

Bros

The Man from Toronto

Secret Headquarters

August 19

Beast

August 26

Samaritan

September

September 9

Dark Harvest

Salem’s Lot

September 16

Distant

White Bird: A Wonder Story

The Woman King

September 23

Don’t Worry Darling

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

October

October 7

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)

TÁR

October 14

Halloween Ends

October 21

Ticket to Paradise

November

November 4

The Flash

November 11

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Spellbound (Apple TV+)

November 18

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

She Said

November 23

Creed III

The Fabelmans

Strange World

December

December 2

Violent Night

December 16

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Avatar 2

December 21

Untitled Mario film

December 23

I Wanna Dance with Somebody

December 25

Babylon