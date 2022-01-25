A lot of big names are returning to theaters in 2022. Benedict Cumberbatch returns as the Sorcerer Supreme in Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness, bringing Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch along for the ride. Robert Pattinson stars as Bruce Wayne in The Batman, the Caped Crusader’s first solo movie in a decade. And fan-favorite Miles Morales is back with another adventure in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Part One).
Check out the full list of upcoming movie releases below. This page will be updated periodically.
January
January 7
The 355
The Commando
See For Me
January 14
Scream
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (Amazon Prime Video)
Belle
Italian Studies
The Pink Cloud
Shattered
January 21
The King’s Daughter
Redeeming Love
Warhunt
January 26
Compartment No. 6
January 27
The Fallout (HBO Max)
January 28
Cyrano
Clean
Home Team (Netflix)
The Ice Age Adventures Of Buck Wild (Disney+)
The Requin
A Taste Of Hunger
February
February 4
Moonfall
Jackass Forever
February 10
Kimi (HBO Max)
February 11
Blacklight
Death on the Nile
The Devil’s Light
I Want You Back
Marry Me
The Sky Is Everywhere (Apple TV+)
Tall Girl 2 (Netflix)
February 18
Dog
Luck (Apple TV+)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Netflix)
Uncharted
February 25
No Exit (Hulu)
The Outfit
Studio 666
March
March 4
The Batman
March 11
The Adam Project (Netflix)
Turning Red (Disney+)
March 18
Alice
Downton Abbey: A New Era
Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre
The Unbreakable Boy
X
March 24
Moonshot (HBO Max)
March 25
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Lost City
April
April 1
The Contractor
Easter Sunday
Morbius
April 8
Ambulance
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
April 15
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Thirteen Lives
April 22
The Bad Guys
The Northman
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
April 29
65
Memory
May
May 6
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
May 13
Sneakerella (Disney+)
May 20
DC League of Super-Pets
May 27
The Bob’s Burgers Movie
Top Gun: Maverick
June
June 10
Jurassic World Dominion
June 17
Lightyear
June 24
The Black Phone
Elvis
June 29
Shotgun Wedding
July
July 1
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Oh Hell No
July 8
Thor: Love and Thunder
July 15
Bed Rest
Bullet Train
July 22
Black Adam
Nope
Under the Boardwalk
Where the Crawdads Sing
August
August 12
Bros
The Man from Toronto
Secret Headquarters
August 19
Beast
August 26
Samaritan
September
September 9
Dark Harvest
Salem’s Lot
September 16
Distant
White Bird: A Wonder Story
The Woman King
September 23
Don’t Worry Darling
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
October
October 7
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)
TÁR
October 14
Halloween Ends
October 21
Ticket to Paradise
November
November 4
The Flash
November 11
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Spellbound (Apple TV+)
November 18
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
She Said
November 23
Creed III
The Fabelmans
Strange World
December
December 2
Violent Night
December 16
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Avatar 2
December 21
Untitled Mario film
December 23
I Wanna Dance with Somebody
December 25
Babylon