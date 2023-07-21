New Rick And Morty voices will be "sound-alikes," producers confirm

Producers of Adult Swim’s Rick And Morty have confirmed that, when the show returns for its seventh season—its first without co-creator and star Justin Roiland—it’ll still sound at least somewhat familiar. Speaking at Comic-Con today (per Variety), the show’s staff stated that the new voice actors brought in to replace Roiland as its title characters will be “sound- alikes,” who’ll be doing their best to replicate the show’s various “Aw jeeze”s and flagrant burps.

That’s in contrast to one of the other shows that cut ties with Roiland earlier this year , after news that he was being investigated on domestic violence charges (since dismissed) became public. Hulu’s Solar Opposites opted to ditch the Roiland sound entirely, hiring smooth-voiced Brit Dan Stevens to voice main character Korvo, instead . (The show poked fun at the controversy with a recent trailer, where the alien Korvo gets shot with a “voice-changing ray.”)

But not so for Rick And Morty. Executive producer Steven Levy fielded an audience question about the new voices at the show’s SDCC panel today, responding that “It’s sound-alikes.The characters are the same characters. No change.” (The room apparently broke into cheers at this, although we’d be hard-pressed to think of a more thankless job than the one these actors have signed on for.) Levy also emphasized (possibly futilely) that he doesn’t want the voice casting to be the defining element of the show’s seventh season. “ We are closing in on the end of our process of the recast, but I do want to say it’s gonna be great,” Levy told fans. “ I am thoroughly impressed with everything that’s going on, including all the work on season 7. Truly, that’s the thing I don’t want to be overshadowed. The show is as good as it’s ever been.”