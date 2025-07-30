Samantha Bee calls Trump a "thin-skinned idiot," concedes Late Show was "hemorrhaging money" "When the President of the United States has to give his sign off on a corporate merger, the thing you can’t do is make jokes about him," Bee said.

Ever since Stephen Colbert’s Late Show was canceled earlier this month, the industry has been locked in an existential debate about whether CBS’ decision had to do with politics or was purely financial, as the network itself claimed. To Colbert’s former Daily Show colleague Samantha Bee, it’s a little from column A, a little from column B.

“I think both things are just true and real,” Bee said in a recent appearance on the Breaking Bread With Tom Papa podcast when asked to weigh in on either side (via TheWrap). “Like it definitely was hemorrhaging money,” she continued. “You know, these legacy shows, they are hemorrhaging their money with no real end to that.” In her view, this state of affairs is due in part to the fact that “people are literally on their phones all the time… so they actually don’t necessarily need a recap of the day’s events.” She’s not wrong; we recently saw the impact of this with the cancellation of E! News‘ broadcast show. The brand will now only produce content for social media.