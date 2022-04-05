Paramount+’s Star Trek: Picard has always been a tribute to Star Trek: The Next Generation, or at least a response to the themes and storylines of that beloved series (less “things sure were great then” and more “were things really all that great then?”), and it leaned further into that with its recent second season, which reintroduced fan-favorite characters like Whoopi Goldberg’s Guinan and John De Lanci’s space-trickster Q—not to mention other Star Trek friends like Brent Spiner and Jeri Ryan.

When the show comes back for its third season, though, there will be even more old Star Trek friends joining the crew: According to Deadline, LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden, and Michael Dorn will appear in Picard’s third season, as will Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, and the aforementioned Brent Spiner (though they’ve been on the show before). They’ll all be reprising their roles from The Next Generation, we assume, with Burton playing Geordi La Forge, McFadden playing Dr. Beverly Crusher, and Dorn playing the Klingon Worf.

But that’s not the only Picard news that Paramount+ had to share on this, the pre-anniversary of First Contact Day (it won’t happen for another few decades). The streaming service also confirmed longstanding rumors that Picard will actually end with its third season, meaning this TNG reunion might be Star Trek fans’ last chance to see this whole team together again. Luckily, Paramount+ has a ton of other Star Trek offerings, so there’s still no need to boldly go and watch something that isn’t about Star Trek just yet. (This is a Star Trek news story, so we can comfortably say that the Star Wars offerings over on Disney+ have been real hit-or-miss without fear of being whacked by lightsaber toys the next time we go outside.)

(Please don’t tell the Star Wars fans what we said.)