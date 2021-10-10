The Star Trek franchise has had a surprising amount of success with its major expansions lately, hitting the fans who want new Star Trek with Discovery, the fans who want old Star Trek with Picard, the fans who want funny Star Trek with Lower Decks, and (soon) the fans who want to get their kids into Star Trek with Nickelodeon’s Star Trek: Prodigy on Paramount+. That’s the one that features Kate Mulgrew reprising her role as Captain Janeway—so it’s also sort of for fans who want old Star Trek—and now Paramount+ has released a brand new teaser trailer that introduced Hologram Janeway and her new alien friends.

The series is the first Star Trek show for kids, and it’s about a group of young space-creatures who commandeer a Starfleet spaceship without knowing how to fly it… or even what Starfleet is. Luckily, the ship has a hologram of Captain Janeway installed, so she’ll be there to teach everyone how to have space adventures (while, hopefully, passing on some important lessons about why Star Trek is Good and Cool that are disguised as lessons about Starfleet).

This teaser lays that all out pretty quickly in a way that is both fun and looks really nice, so despite essentially being the ultimate way to trick kids into liking Star Trek, it seems like it could actually end up being a good show. In addition to Mulgrew, Prodigy will feature the voices of of Daveed Diggs, Jameela Jamil, Jason Alexander, Robert Beltran (reprising his Star Trek: Voyager role as Captain Chakotay), Brett Gray, Rylee Alazraqui (daughter of Rocko’s Modern Life and Reno 911! Carlos Alazraqui), and Dee Bradley Baker (who you know from a million things, but let’s go with Klaus from American Dad!). It will premiere on Paramount+ on October 28 with a one-hour special episode.