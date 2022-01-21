The full trailer for the second season of Star Trek: Picard is here, and it gives fans their first glimpse of Whoopi Goldberg reprising her role as Guinan from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

In the new season, Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) must bring his crew on a journey into the past—the 21st century—to save the future. Q is turning everyone into fascists at an alarming rate, and Picard is bent on stopping it.

“There are some moments that haunt us all our lives,” Picard says in voiceover in the trailer. “Moments on which history turns.” Picard turns to his old friend for help with understanding the “divergence” in the timeline.

“Your answers are not in the stars, and they never have been,” Guinan sagely tells Picard.

The cast for the second season includes Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Brent Spiner. Annie Wersching also joins the series, as well as John de Lancie, who will reprise his role as Q.

Season one, which ran for ten episodes, aired at the beginning of 2020— so long ago that Paramount+ was still CBS All Access. But fans won’t have to wait quite as long for season three; it is filming back-to-back with the second season, and is currently in production.

The second season of Picard premieres March 3, with new episodes streaming weekly after that.

Meanwhile, Paramount+’s other Star Trek show, Discovery, keeps chugging along. The final six episodes of season four will be released later this winter, and the show has been renewed for a fifth season. A spin-off of that show, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, is set to premiere this May, and has also been renewed for season two. It will serve as a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series and show the hijinks of the USS Enterprise before Captain Kirk got involved. There’s also the animated series, Star Trek: Lower Decks.

