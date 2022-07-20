As usual, the latest MCU entry, Ms. Marvel, ended with a post-credits scene that tantalizingly teased what’s to come from the character’s story. In another typical move, the folks actually involved with the series didn’t even fully understand what was going on until the very last minute. Classic Kevin Feige, masterminding his secret plans behind the scenes!

To recap (insert spoiler warning for anyone who hasn’t seen Ms. Marvel), the season ended with Kamala (Iman Vellani) noticing her bangle begin to glow. By the force of some power (Magic? Mutant? Clandestine? Other?), she’s abruptly transported from her bedroom in Jersey City and somehow replaced by Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) herself.

In an interview with Collider, finale co-director Adil El Arbi reveals how that post-credits scene came to be. “Nia DaCosta shot that while she was shooting The Marvels,” he says.

Of course, it wasn’t too much of a stretch to guess that Ms. Marvel would somehow tease the character’s next appearance, because again, that’s the MCU’s modus operandi. But neither El Arbi and his co-director ​​Bilall Fallah nor even DaCosta knew how the film and show would tie together.

“She was on set with Brie Larson and Iman, and she didn’t know that scene was going to be used for the post-credit scene. Marvel is very good in separating all the things,” El Arbi says. “So, we would always ask Kevin, ‘Yo, when’s Captain Marvel going to show up?’ And he would always tell us, ‘Don’t worry about it. You’ll see.’ Meanwhile, he has said to Nia DaCosta, ‘Just shoot that scene. We need that. And you’ll see.’”



“All of a sudden, when we were calibrating the final episodes after the credits, we said, ‘Oh. There’s Captain Marvel,’” he continues. “So that was a big surprise for us, as well. But it was pretty cool. It was pretty cool.” Now fans will have to wait until 2023 to see how Feige’s grand plan pans out in The Marvels.

