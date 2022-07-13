[Note: This post contains spoilers for the season one finale of Ms. Marvel.]



There are a couple of things that can be expected when a fresh installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes to a close. Sure, there will be a final showdown with the villain, but even if it looks like things get tied up neatly, there’s always a hint at what’s next. The season finale of Ms. Marvel, which came out today, announced the future of the franchise with just one word.

Previously, it was revealed that teenage hero Kamala Khan’s great-grandmother came from the Noor dimension and was the reason why her family came to possess the mysterious bangle that unlocks her powers. However, it’s not just her otherworldly DNA that makes her special.

“We know why you have access to the Noor and how you can wield it, but when I compared you to the rest of your family, something still seemed off,” Kamala’s science prodigy friend Bruno (Matt Lintz) tells her. “Kamala, there’s something different in your genes. Like...a mutation.”

Yes, mutants are firmly on the table now. If that was too subtle, the theme from the ‘90s X-Men cartoon also plays, as it did for Professor X’s appearance in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. While Kamala’s more concerned with getting dinner after Bruno drops this bombshell, things were very different behind the scenes.

“They sent me, and only me, the draft [of the final episode], and I immediately freaked out,” lead actor Iman Vellani says in an interview with Marvel.com. “I emailed Kevin Feige in all caps. I was like, are you doing this like for real? Are you sure? I’m so honored! I was like yelling at him through an email. I was freaking out. This is the biggest deal in the world, and the fact that it’s happening in our show is crazy.”

When the MCU began, the X-Men were not available for crossovers, as the rights were held by Fox. Since the company’s 2019 acquisition by Disney, fans have eagerly been awaiting the mutants’ introduction into the main timeline.

“I remember…you could just hear in the background [the crew] all screaming and the excitement and joy that they had was really, really funny,” actor Matt Lintz tells Marvel.com. “It’s a very big moment. I was just blessed and lucky enough to be able to share that with Iman and everybody else.”

The episode also teased Ms. Marvel’s upcoming appearance in the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, but this breadcrumb certainly leads to even bigger ramifications for the wider MCU.