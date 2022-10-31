The cast of director Craig Gillespie’s GameStop movie Dumb Money continues to get better, even though it’s already much more impressive than anything you’d find in your average actual GameStop these days (give or take a “used” copy of Gotham Knights or whatever for $1 off the MSRP ). We already heard about Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, and Pete Davidson, and now Deadline says they’ll be joined by Nick Offerman and Talia Ryder (plus Shailene Woodley, Dane DeHaan, Vincent D’Onofrio, Anthony Ramos, America Ferrera, and Myah’la Herrold, who were also previously cast, apparently).

The movie is about the GameStop “stonks” saga, where Redditors were briefly the good guys against greedy Wall Street traders who tried to short GameStop stocks and got screwed in the process—basically, Wall Street dudes had bet that GameStop stock would lose money, so Redditors bought up GameStop stock and made its value go up, which made the Wall Street dudes lose money. Later, a lot of the good guys in the story, including GameStop (which was really just a lucky third party), pulled a proper Two-Face Dark Knight heel turn and got deep into NFTs, which sucks, but it was cool couple of days at least. (We noted at the time that this should be a movie, so hopefully our check is in the mail.)

Dumb Money is based on Ben Mezrich’s book The Antisocial Network and is already in production. We don’t know who any of these famous people are playing, but it seems like you could probably make some educated guesses about which ones are playing Wall Street dudes and which ones are playing Redditors based on, you know, the vibe you get from hearing someone is a Redditor versus hearing they’re a Wall Street dude. (Reminder: Pete Davidson is in this movie.)