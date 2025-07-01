The Cat In The Hat trailer puts a hat on a hat on a hat The new animated film promises a "singularly irreverent" adventure, but it feels like one we've seen before.

“Doing what he does best, the Cat… spreads joy to kids in his hilarious, signature and singularly irreverent way, transporting them and audiences on a fantastical journey through a world they’ve never seen before,” a synopsis of Warner Bros. new The Cat In The Hat film reads. Based on the new trailer, however, it seems like this may be a world we’ve already seen quite a few times.

The plot centers on the I.I.I.I. (“Institute for the Institution of Imagination and Inspiration, LLC”), a Monsters Inc.-like corporation that sends critters and assorted imaginary friends out to infuse the world with whimsy and wonder. Those missions out of whatever magical, hat-filled land the Cat lives in are signaled by switching up the film’s animation style… sort of like the Spider-Verse. In the beginning of the trailer, the Cat also opens a box labeled with a bunch of “Do Not Open” notices written in what seems to be the exact Acme font from Looney Tunes. (Maybe the Cat snagged it from the shelved Coyote Vs. Acme before it was rescued.) You get the picture.