The Stranger Things kids are doing what the Stranger Things kids will do, which essentially boils down to “split up and look for clues.” That’s where we left them at the end of Season Four: Volume I, and based on some newly released images, it looks like that’s where they are in Volume II.



Spoiler alert if you haven’t watched the first seven episodes: at the end of Volume I, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) were on a road trip with Argyle (X), El (Millie Bobby Brown) was stuck in a bunker with Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine), Joyce (Wynona Ryder) and Hopper (David Harbour) had reunited in Russia, and the rest of the gang were popping in and out of the Upside Down back in Hawkins.

If you were looking for any big clues, well, the new photos of the final episodes don’t tell us much more than that at all. In fact, these images very carefully keep the four groups completely separate, mostly in the very same realms where they were last seen.

Advertisement

The biggest clue these photos do reveal is that Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) is out of danger, at least for now. In the Volume I cliffhanger, she was stuck in Vecna’s mental prison and, as a result, physically stuck in the Upside Down while Steve (Joe Keery) tried to deliver her to safety. Well, based on the pics, Nancy and Steve make it back to the Regular-Side Up Hawkins and return to scheming with the rest of the Scooby gang in one piece (sans the bites those freaky bats took out of Steve).

G/O Media may get a commission Huge SAvings! Anker Father's Day Sales Event Battery chargers

Keep your dad feeling recharged this Father's Day with a gift from Anker. Shop at Anker Advertisement

The previously released Volume II teaser offered a bit more to go on about the final two episodes ( Demogorgons in the Russian prison? El causing an explosion? General mayhem and our heroes in danger?). But even that trailer is vigilant about hiding any potential reunions from us, even though they must be coming–Mike and the boys, at least, were hot on El’s trail when we last saw them. Of course, it’s a “tune in and find out” scenario. Until July 1, we’ll have to make do with these vaguest of hints from Netflix.