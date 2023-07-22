Nobody knows why Lana Del Rey was working at a Waffle House in Alabama this week

Here are the facts, such as they are: Lana Del Rey released a new album a few months back, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. Since then, Del Rey has mostly been pretty quiet—except for the fact that she keeps getting spotted in Alabama, for some reason. This largely unexplained trend reached some sort of apex on Thursday, when Del Rey was discovered by fans at a Waffle House in Florence, Alabama, working a shift, complete with a uniform and a nametag declaring, well, “Lana.”

As noted by AL.com, which has sudden ly found itself in the odd position of serving as the paper of record for LDR sightings, Del Rey’s various appearances in the state probably have something to do with a music video or other promotional move: A lot of her surprise visits have been centered on Florence, which gets name-checked in her recent song “Paris, Texas,” where she sings “ I took a train to Spain, just a notebook in my hand/Then I went to see some friends of mine, down in Florence, Alabama.” (Get it? Because Paris and Texas are both small towns in rural America that share names with the cultural capitols of Europe.)

Lana Del Rey - Paris, Texas (Audio) ft. SYML

Of course, the song doesn’t continue with “Then I worked a shift at the Waffle House, which freaked the hell out of people, and signed some autographs,” so we can’t take it as a one-to-one road map for the Del Rey experience. Fans did note that Del Rey was “super lovely” to them when approached—although it’s not clear how much actual Waffle House work she was doing while there, or whether she’d done the requisite combat training that America’s hardest-serving waitstaff are generally expected to have under their belts.