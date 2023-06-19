100 gecs - Dumbest girl alive {OFFICIAL VIDEO}

100 gecs didn’t invent hyperpop, but they may have perfected it. In the years since their internet-addled 2019 breakthrough 1000 gecs rearranged the weirdo pop music landscape, plenty of kindred spirits and imitators have picked up the hyperpop torch and run with it, and it seemed like 1000 gecs might be destined to become a singular flash in the pan. But with their major-label follow-up 10,000 gecs, Dylan Brady and Laura Les have returned to show the pretenders how it’s done, embracing oft-maligned genres like ska, nu-metal, and pop-punk and delving even further into their world of wonderfully ludicrous post-ironic chaos.

