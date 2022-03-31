Last summer, after Disney+ experimented with releasing new episodes of Loki on Wednesdays rather than Fridays, the streaming service announced that it would be sticking with that mid-week schedule for all original shows going forward—meaning fans didn’t have to suffer through the entire workweek just to spend some time with their friends Boba Fett and Hawkeye. It seemed like a pretty good system that everyone liked, aside from the people who are extremely spoiler-averse and only have time to watch TV on Fridays. But we’ve been catering to them for years, now it’s Wednesday’s time to shine!



Or, well, it was. Today, Disney+ announced that the premiere of its Obi-Wan Kenobi show has been bumped back from Wednesday, May 25, to Friday, May 27. Obi-Wan star Ewan McGregor announced the news himself in a short video, revealing at the same time that the first two episodes of the Star Wars spin-off will premiere on May 27. That means you’ll have to wait a couple of extra days, but then you get twice as much time to spend with Old Ben as he solemnly watches a little boy gaze up at the twin suns and dream of something, anything, more exciting out in the universe than his aunt and uncle’s crummy moisture farm. Plus, it’ll be nice to spend some more time on Tatooine. When was the last time a Star Wars story took place on Tatooine?

In addition to Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi stars Joel Edgerton (reprising his role from the prequel movies as the aforementioned uncle), Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend, Bonnie Piesse, Sung Kang, and some guy named Hayden Christensen, who is also reprising a role from the prequel movies. One guy from the prequel movies you won’t see, though, is Ray Park’s Darth Maul, who was possibly going to appear in an earlier version of the story before Disney’s favorite Star Wars architect, Dave Filoni, came up with a way to bring in Darth Vader and the Sith Inquisitors from Star Wars Rebels.