Last year, Ewan McGregor promised that Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan Kenobi series would look nothing like the prequels. Instead, it would take on an aesthetic that’s more akin to The Mandalorian.



Fans have been curious about what the Star Wars universe would look like during the prequel years without the campiness of it all, and now Disney Plus has given us a glimpse with the first teaser trailer of the series.



The show takes place a decade after the events from Revenge Of The Sith, with a young Darth Vader in power. “The fight is done,” says Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi Master in a voice-over. “We lost. Stay hidden.” His words are accompanied with footage of Obi-Wan traveling around Tatooine in on an Eopie, observing a young Luke Skywalker from afar.

Advertisement

There’s also a glimpse at Joel Edgerton reprising his role as young Uncle Owen, and we’re also introduced to Reva, played by Moses Ingram, one of the new villains. But don’t expect to see Hayden Christensen in the teaser.

It’s too early to tell if Obi-Wan Kenobi seems to be more promising than the prequels, but McGregor seems confident in its direction. He spoke to Forbes in February about how much he enjoyed reprising the role.

“It was a great experience. Deborah Chow directed all the episodes and she’s really good. She directed a couple [episodes] of The Mandalorian and she’s a really great director. She really knows the Star Wars world, inside out, far more than I do,” he said. “We just had a great time. I think it’s no secret that Hayden Christensen comes back and we got to play scenes together again as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker and it was just fantastic to work with him again.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney Plus on May 25.

