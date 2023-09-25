Duran Duran - Danse Macabre (Official Music Video)

Duran Duran is shepherding us into the spooky season with their new album, Danse Macabre, inspired by a Halloween show that the new wave icons played in Las Vegas last year. Featuring three new tracks alongside reimagined versions of Duran Duran classics and covers of tunes by Billie Eilish, the Rolling Stones, Talking Heads, and more, the LP will feature Nile Rodgers and original Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor. “The record metamorphosed through a pure, organic process, and not only was it made faster than anything since our debut album, it has also resulted in something none of us could have ever predicted,” Nick Rhodes explains. “Emotion, mood, style, and attitude have always been at the heart of Duran Duran’s DNA. We search for light in the darkness and darkness in the light, and I feel we have somehow managed to capture the essence of all of that in this project.”