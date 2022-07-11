Sixty years ago, on July 12, 1962, to be exact, the Rolling Stones performed their first show, at the Marquee Club in London. Today, as the self-proclaimed World’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band marks six decades of making music and living hard, The A.V. Club looks back at the Stones’ most lasting work.

With original surviving members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and new kid Ronnie Wood (he’s only been with the band for 47 years) keeping the Stones legacy alive by selling out stadiums on the band’s 60th anniversary tour—no other rock band has persevered for this long and at this scale—it’s a good time to take a deeper look at some of the best albums in rock history.

Of course, it’s difficult to consolidate their career to a mere 20 albums. This following list inevitably misses some high points or interesting detours: the career-sustaining 1994 set Voodoo Lounge, the vital punch of Out Of Our Heads, and the loose-limbed Black And Blue, for starters. What follows isn’t everything great album the band cut over the years but rather the 20 records that convey the full range of what the Stones have done during their 60 spins around the sun.

