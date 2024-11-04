Chris Martin pulled an Olivia Rodrigo (fell in a hole onstage) A second pop star has fallen in an onstage hole in Melbourne.

Pop stars have been victimized left and right at the movies this year. Jack-of-all-trades Lady Raven had to take down a serial killer and put on a killer set for thousands of screaming fans in Trap, while poor Skye Riley never stood a chance against the entity that sought to destroy her in Smile 2. But forget about those fictional icons and their troubles for a second; an equally Shyamalan-esque situation is brewing in Australia, and it’s already claimed the dignities of two real-life musicians: the curse of the Melbourne Stage Hole.

Three weeks ago, Olivia Rodrigo became the first artist to be gobbled up by the Hole. A widely-shared video shows the “vampire” singer running sideways across the stage—not looking at the ground as artists performing in Melbourne should apparently be doing at all times—before disappearing with a loud smack. Ouch! “Oh my god, that was fun! I’m okay,” she says as she pops back up. “Sometimes there’s just a hole in the stage.”

“It was really scary.” Rodrigo said of the incident in a later appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Watching the video back is pretty terrifying. I mean the show must go on, that’s showbiz baby.”

While Rodrigo is handling this brush with horror like a real champ, the show must go on for the hole too, apparently. On Sunday, the Hole claimed its second victim: Coldplay’s Chris Martin. Martin also made the mistake of walking sideways (and backwards—a double whammy) before he fell into the floor’s gaping maw. “That’s, uh, not planned,” he said, thanking someone residing inside the Hole for catching him. “Holy shit. That was nearly a YouTube moment,” he continued. Because it’s 2024, you can watch it on TikTok below:

Mind you, these two Holes opened up at completely different venues in Melbourne. Clearly, the curse is spreading. Was Nick Jonas’ stage hole fall in Boston last year its initial sacrifice? That’s for a future director to answer, but for now, it’s probably best for any pop star headlining in the general Australia area to watch where they’re going.