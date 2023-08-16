Aw, jeeze, Nick Jonas fell in a hole

Nick Jonas done gone and had himself a whoopsie this week, The L.A. Times reports, as the youngest of the Jonas Brothers—third in line for the venerated Jonas Throne—accidentally fell in a hole at a concert on Tuesday night. Jonas was repeatedly unharmed, despite falling into a trapdoor, which is the sort of thing that could take Shaggy from Scooby-Doo out of commission for the better part of an entire commercial break.

Jonas fell in the hole while performing with his brothers at Boston’s TD Garden, with footage of the incident showing him apparently crossing over the closed trapdoor, and then stepping backwards after it appears to have been knocked open. And, look: We’re certainly not saying that some sort of diabolical, General Zaroff-esque figure has decided that Nick Jonas is his ultimate prey, and has now resorted to setting traps for him as the most dangerous game; we’re just saying that if that were the case, it would be hard to distinguish said scenario from what actually played out last night.

Advertisement

Again, though, Jonas was unharmed (and, while we’re making some jokes here, he’s to be commended for pretty much not missing a beat after what must have been a genuinely shocking moment), rejoining his brothers to continue the show, which is the latest stop on their ongoing North American tour. The trio recently released their sixth studio album, which is just titled The Album, which is the sort of twee naming convention that might put anyone in a trapdoor kind of mood . In the videos of the moment, at least one security guard can clearly be seen trying to signal Jonas about the fall he’s about to step backwards into; please feel free to update your personal library of nightmares with “I can only watch helplessly as Nick Jonas ignores my warnings, and plummets into a hole.”