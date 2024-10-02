It's only logical that Olivia Rodrigo would bring her GUTS tour to Netflix good 4 her

Soon, you’ll be able to see Olivia Rodrigo live even if you don’t have a driver’s license. The Grammy-winning pop idol has a new concert special coming to Netflix, which means you’ll finally be able to experience the GUTS World Tour from the comfort of your own couch. (Which really means no one has to hear you belting your little heart out about how your ex stole your jokes and played his new girlfriend “Uptown Girl,” even if you’re a fully grown person. Don’t worry, this writer is right there with you—it’s brutal out there.)

The special, dubbed Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour, was filmed during Rodrigo’s August 20 and 21 shows in Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome. “I am so excited to share the GUTS World Tour with my fans,” Rodrigo said in a statement. “For those of you who didn’t get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house! And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!”

The move makes sense for the Disney alum, who’s already managed to hold her own in an incredibly crowded field of fellow pop stars. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and Beyonce’s Renaissance films made a combined $215 million at the U.S. box office, according to Box Office Mojo, and Swift’s film continues to rack up streams on Disney+. (Renaissance is currently not available for streaming, but the film is available on VOD for purchase and rental.) Lady Gaga just had a film version of her Chromatica Ball go up on Hulu. Even Rodrigo’s idol Billy Joel filmed a special called Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden that recently won three Creative Arts Emmys. You can find that film on Paramount+ now.

The actual GUTS World Tour is still ongoing, with upcoming stops in Singapore, the Philippines, Australia, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Brazil. The concert film premieres October 29 on Netflix.