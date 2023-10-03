Only Murders In The Building is coming back for season four

If we had a nickel for every time Charles, Oliver, and Mabel have witnessed a murder, we’d have [spoiler alert!] four nickels. Which is, actually, a lot, and if these people were real they’d probably be in jail, or at least need to move far, far away from that damn building. (And let’s get the Supernatural guys in there while we’re at it because The Arconia is definitely haunted, or cursed at the very least. Come on... four murders? That’s too many.)

Still, we’re lucky the Only Murders In The Building trio aren’t real and/or in jail, because Hulu just announced that they’ll live to podcast another season (per Deadline). And thank god for that. Without spoiling the finale, which dropped late last night, it always sucks when a show gets axed (murdered?) before its creators have had time to fulfill their vision, and this one clearly has a lot more life to live. Still, out of love for the characters, we do hope they all get at least one deathless year sometime in the future. Maybe they can rebrand as “Only Birders In The Building” and talk about hawks and pigeons or something on the pod. That sounds like it would be nice for them.

Only Murders In The Building stars Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez, alongside a delightful revolving door of guests including Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Jesse Williams, Amy Ryan, and more. According to Deadline, it’s Hulu’s most-watched original comedy ever. The season three premiere episode also clocked in with the most viewers of any Hulu scripted original in 2023. Unfortunately for the characters (but fortunately for fans), it seems like murder really does pay.