Last week, OnlyFans made the very questionable move to ban users from uploading “any sexually explicit content. ” The new rule was supposed to start on October 1 . It made no sense; barely anyone uses OnlyFans for anything other than porn. And for sex workers who used the service , OnlyFans provided financial security , so the decision felt like slap in the face to those who’ve made the platform so successful in the first place. It was also one of the few safe spaces where sex workers could share whatever content they wanted and set their own prices for a subscription.



Advertisement

A fter receiving immense backlash , the site reversed i ts decision. OnlyFans shared a statement on social media on Wednesday morning, that reads:

Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators. An official communication to creators will be emailed shortly.

Thankfully, porn is here to stay on OnlyFans—for now, at least. We’re wary given the how the statement is phrased; it’s an interesting word choice to go with “suspended” instead of “canceled.” But we’re hoping that the platform realized how immensely important it is to not fuck over sex workers and their livelihoods. As of the time of publication, many creators have noted on Twitter that they still have not received an email with details about the ban reversal, and that’s not a good look for the site. As one OnlyFans content creator wrote in a reply to the site’s news, “I’m out of my mind disgusted with the way you guys handled this. First no official announcement to creators, we had to hear about it & panic from the news. You guys reassured us you wouldn’t be making changes, next day you send us an email that it’s true. NOW THIS? WHY?!”