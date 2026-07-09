Oregon attorney general launches legal attack on the Paramount/Warner Bros. merger
An Oregon judge is being asked to put a 60-day hold on the $111 billion sale so investigators can look into whether federal approvals were the result of a "corrupt bargain."Photo: Warner Bros.
Regulators at both state and national levels have been giving Paramount’s attempted purchase of its old rival Warner Bros. side-eye for months at this point. (Not the United States Department Of Justice, mind you; there, approvals floated along happy as a cloud.) And while the deal is currently gearing up for scrutiny from international regulators—specifically over in Europe, where it’s currently facing a July 22 review by the European Commission of the EU—a gaggle of American state attorneys general have all been congregating around the purchase lately, trying to figure out if there’s anything they can do, vis-à-vis their individual state antitrust laws, to block it. Now, one of that crew has finally stepped up and made the first effort to rassle the giant-serpent-messily-sucking-down-another-serpent, as Variety reports that the Oregon Attorney General office has now asked a judge to impose a 60-day block on the sale.