History was, unsurprisingly, made at tonight’s Academy Award. In addition to Ariana DeBose’s historic win for West Side Story and Zack Snyder’s Justice League becoming the first made-for-TV movie to win “Most Cheer-W orthy Movie Moment,” CODA’s Troy Kotsur became the second deaf actor to win an Oscar and the first deaf male actor to win, too.



Both hands were waving high in honor of Kotsur’s win. The “jazz hands” were seen frequently throughout this year’s ceremony, and performed to make sure that those who can’t hear can see the appreciation from the crowd. Kotsur dedicated the award to the deaf community, whom he undoubtedly made proud tonight with his historic win.



“This is dedicated to the deaf community, the CODA community, and the disabled community. This is our moment!” he said in his speech.

Kotsur also dedicated the award to his father. “My dad, he was the best signer in our family. But he was in a car accident and he became paralyzed form the waist down, and he was no longer able to sign. Dad, I learned so much from you, I’ll always love you. You are my hero.”

Of course, Kotsur’s CODA co-star Marlee Matlin was the first deaf actor to win an Oscar for acting. She won in 1987 for Children Of A Lesser God.

Kotsur has been picking up award after award. Prior to his win at the Academy Awards, he picked up S upporting A ctor statues from the BAFTAs, the Critics Choice Awards, the Film Independent Spirt Awards, the Gotham Awards, Hollywood Critics, and numerous others.

CODA is still up for two other awards tonight. The first being Best Adapted Screenplay for Sian Heder, whom Kotsur pointed out directly in his speech. “I read one of Spielberg’s books lately and he said that the definition of a director was ‘the best communicator,’” Kotsur said. “Sian Heder, you are the best communicator because you brought the deaf world and the hearing world together.”

Oh, and they are also up for something called Best Picture. We’ll see if anything comes of that.

