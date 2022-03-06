It might sound scary, but the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards are upon us. Please, try to remain calm. We’re not talking about the kind of spirit that appears on December 24 to teach you the meaning of Christmas. No, we’re talking about the annual award show that celebrates those special movies made for less than $22.5 million and without concerns for studio notes (or ghosts of Christmas past).



At this year’s awards, there’s one name on everyone’s mind: Zola. Janicza Bravo’s ripped from the timeline road trip movie got the most likes from voters, clocking seven nominations, including Best Picture, Best Female Lead, Best Screenplay, and Best Director. But C’mon C’mon, Zola’s got competition, including The Lost Daughter (four nominations) and the aforementioned C’mon C’mon (three nominations).



Will Zola escape the Film Independent Spirit Awards and live to tweet the tale? Find out tonight via our handy, regularly updated list.



Best Supporting Female

Ruth Negga, Passing

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Amy Forsyth, The Novice

Revika Reustle, Pleasure

Suzanna Son, Red Rocket

Best Screenplay

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Mike Mills, C’mon, C’mon

Todd Stephens, Swan Song

Nikole Beckwith, Together Together

Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, Zola

Truer Than Fiction Award



Jessica Beshir, Faya Dayi

Angelo Madsen Minax, North By Current

Debbie Lum, Try Harder!

Best First Feature (Given to director and producer)



7 Days

Holler

Queen of Glory

Test Pattern

Wild Indian

Best First Screenplay

Michael Sarnoski; story by Vanessa Block, Pig

Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., Wild Indian

Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown, Cicada

Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern

Fran Kranz, Mass

Best Documentary

Summer Of Soul

Ascension

Flee

In The Same Breath

Procession

John Cassavetes Award (Given to the best feature made for under $500,000)

Shiva Baby

Cryptozoo

Jockey

Sweet Thing

This is Not a War Story

Best Supporting Male

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Colman Domingo, Zola

Meeko Gattuso, Queen of Glory

Will Patton, Sweet Thing

Chaske Spencer, Wild Indian

Best Feature (Given to producer)



A Chiara

C’mon C’mon

The Lost Daughter

The Novice

Zola

Best Male Lead

Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey

Frankie Faison, Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian

Udo Kier, Swan Song

Simon Rex, Red Rocket

Best Female Lead

Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice

Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern

Patti Harrison, Together Together

Taylour Paige, Zola

Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One

Best Director

Janicza Bravo, Zola

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Lauren Hadaway, The Novice

Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon

Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure

Best Cinematography

Chiara

Blue Bayou

The Humans

Passing

Zola

Best Editing

Joi McMillon, Zola

Affonso Gonçalves, A Chiara



Ali Greer, The Nowhere Inn

Lauren Hadaway, Nathan Nugent, The Novice



Enrico Natale, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Robert Altman Award (Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)

Mass



Best International Film (Award given to the director)

Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia)

Director: Juho Kuosmanen

Drive My Car (Japan)

Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Director: Pedro Almodóvar

Pebbles (India)

Director: P S Vinothraj

Petite Maman (France)

Director: Céline Sciamma

Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico)

Director: Tatiana Huezo

Producers Award



Brad Becker-Parton

Pin-Chun Liu

Lizzie Shapiro

Someone To Watch Award



Alex Camilleri, Luzzu

Michael Sarnoski, Pig

Gillian Wallace Horvat, I Blame Society

Best New Non-Scripted Or Documentary Series (Given to the creator, executive producer, co-executive producer

Black And Missing

The Choe Show

The Lady And The Dale



Nuclear Family



Philly D.A.



Best New Scripted Series (Given to the creator, executive producer, co-executive producer)

Blindspotting

It’s A Sin

Reservation Dogs

The Underground Railroad

We Are Lady Parts

Best Female Performance In A New Scripted Series



Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts

Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls

Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blindspotting

Deborah Ayorinde, THEM: Covenant

Best Male Performance In A Scripted Series



Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin

Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Ashley Thomas, THEM: Covenant

Best Ensemble Cast In A New Scripted Series

Reservation Dogs (Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis, Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Lil Mike, FunnyBone)