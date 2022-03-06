It might sound scary, but the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards are upon us. Please, try to remain calm. We’re not talking about the kind of spirit that appears on December 24 to teach you the meaning of Christmas. No, we’re talking about the annual award show that celebrates those special movies made for less than $22.5 million and without concerns for studio notes (or ghosts of Christmas past).
At this year’s awards, there’s one name on everyone’s mind: Zola. Janicza Bravo’s ripped from the timeline road trip movie got the most likes from voters, clocking seven nominations, including Best Picture, Best Female Lead, Best Screenplay, and Best Director. But C’mon C’mon, Zola’s got competition, including The Lost Daughter (four nominations) and the aforementioned C’mon C’mon (three nominations).
Will Zola escape the Film Independent Spirit Awards and live to tweet the tale? Find out tonight via our handy, regularly updated list.
Best Supporting Female
Ruth Negga, Passing
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Amy Forsyth, The Novice
Revika Reustle, Pleasure
Suzanna Son, Red Rocket
Best Screenplay
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Mike Mills, C’mon, C’mon
Todd Stephens, Swan Song
Nikole Beckwith, Together Together
Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, Zola
Truer Than Fiction Award
Jessica Beshir, Faya Dayi
Angelo Madsen Minax, North By Current
Debbie Lum, Try Harder!
Best First Feature (Given to director and producer)
7 Days
Holler
Queen of Glory
Test Pattern
Wild Indian
Best First Screenplay
Michael Sarnoski; story by Vanessa Block, Pig
Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., Wild Indian
Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown, Cicada
Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern
Fran Kranz, Mass
Best Documentary
Ascension
Flee
In The Same Breath
Procession
John Cassavetes Award (Given to the best feature made for under $500,000)
Cryptozoo
Jockey
Sweet Thing
This is Not a War Story
Best Supporting Male
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Colman Domingo, Zola
Meeko Gattuso, Queen of Glory
Will Patton, Sweet Thing
Chaske Spencer, Wild Indian
Best Feature (Given to producer)
A Chiara
C’mon C’mon
The Lost Daughter
The Novice
Zola
Best Male Lead
Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey
Frankie Faison, Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian
Udo Kier, Swan Song
Simon Rex, Red Rocket
Best Female Lead
Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice
Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern
Patti Harrison, Together Together
Taylour Paige, Zola
Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One
Best Director
Janicza Bravo, Zola
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Lauren Hadaway, The Novice
Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon
Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure
Best Cinematography
Chiara
Blue Bayou
The Humans
Passing
Zola
Best Editing
Joi McMillon, Zola
Affonso Gonçalves, A Chiara
Ali Greer, The Nowhere Inn
Lauren Hadaway, Nathan Nugent, The Novice
Enrico Natale, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Robert Altman Award (Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast)
Mass
Best International Film (Award given to the director)
Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia)
Director: Juho Kuosmanen
Drive My Car (Japan)
Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Parallel Mothers (Spain)
Director: Pedro Almodóvar
Pebbles (India)
Director: P S Vinothraj
Petite Maman (France)
Director: Céline Sciamma
Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico)
Director: Tatiana Huezo
Producers Award
Brad Becker-Parton
Pin-Chun Liu
Lizzie Shapiro
Someone To Watch Award
Alex Camilleri, Luzzu
Michael Sarnoski, Pig
Gillian Wallace Horvat, I Blame Society
Best New Non-Scripted Or Documentary Series (Given to the creator, executive producer, co-executive producer
Black And Missing
The Choe Show
The Lady And The Dale
Nuclear Family
Philly D.A.
Best New Scripted Series (Given to the creator, executive producer, co-executive producer)
Blindspotting
It’s A Sin
Reservation Dogs
The Underground Railroad
We Are Lady Parts
Best Female Performance In A New Scripted Series
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts
Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls
Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blindspotting
Deborah Ayorinde, THEM: Covenant
Best Male Performance In A Scripted Series
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin
Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Ashley Thomas, THEM: Covenant
Best Ensemble Cast In A New Scripted Series
Reservation Dogs (Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis, Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Lil Mike, FunnyBone)