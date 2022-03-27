Tonight’s Oscars ceremony is set to be revolutionary for more than just COVID numbers in some of Hollywood’s richest neighborhoods; it also saw the arrival of the first truly populist Oscars award, in the form of the #OscarsCheerMoment, an accolade decided by, and for, the baying Twitter hordes who get oh so very angry when you try to suggest that cramming three Spiders-Men into a single frame is not automatically an Academy Award-demanding achievement.

And, really: This thing was Zack Snyder’s to lose, right? Say what you like about his bona fides as a filmmaker—and we’d like to be incredibly clear that we’re not saying anything right now about his bona fides as a filmmaker—Snyder has an undeniable knack for stoking fan, let’s call it... enthusiasm for his projects, either uncompleted or not. So it was not entirely shocking that, out of all of the entire vast tapestry of filmmaking that voters had to choose from for this inaugural award—really, the span of all cinematic history, containing every emotional, exciting, beautiful, thrilling, potentially life-changing scene ever—the ultimate winner was a clip of Ezra Miller giving himself a little Sonic The Hedgehog pep talk while standing near some non-existant lightning, from Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Good for him!

Snyder actually made the top 10 of the voting twice; Vanity Fair notes that his recent Netflix film Army Of The Dead (which is at least fun) also cracked the top 10. Also high in the listings: Jennifer Hudson belting it out in Dreamgirls, the big “Avengers Assemble” moment from Avengers: Endgame, Neo dodging those dang bullets in The Matrix, and, yes, trips-Spiders-Men in No Way Home.

Speaking of Army Of The Dead: There were, in fact, two fan-voted moments that got broadcast time at tonight’s ceremony: The other was done through the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite. And, wouldn’t you know it, Snyder won that, too, for the zombie heist flick. (That category was focused on films that came out during this Oscars voting period, and also included Cinderella, No Way Home, Tick Tick...Boom, and, of course, that Johnny Depp movie Minimata that basically no non-Depp-fan saw.)

To which we say: Hell yeah. More of this, please! Honestly, anything that can funnel Snyder fan energy toward something at least blandly productive like this is for the greater good. In fact, hey, Snyder fans: We heard Hollywood say you couldn’t manage to get every scene from Sucker Punch in the running next year. Are you going to let them get away with that?