The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is officially undoing a controversial change in programming enacted for the previous ceremony. The winners of all 23 Academy Award categories will be announced during the live telecast, after eight were bumped from 2022’s main broadcast, sparking outrage from those in the industry.

“I can confirm that all categories will be included in the live telecast,” The Academy’s CEO Bill Kramer tells Variety.

In 2022, the categories for Best Original Score, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Documentary Short, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Animated Short, Best Live Action Short, and Best Sound were r elegated to a less flashy, pre-show ceremony. The change was made last year in an effort to shorten the length of the ceremony, giving more time for skits and cheesy musical bits because that was definitely going to help the award ceremony’s dismal ratings.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, the decision pissed a lot of people off, who chastised the Academy for damning some of the categories to a lower status ceremony, while further bloating the importance of the acting categories.

“We are committed to having a show that celebrates the artisans, the arts and sciences and the collaborative nature of moviemaking. This is very much what the mission of the Academy is, and I am very hopeful that we can do a show that celebrates all components of moviemaking in an entertaining and engaging way,” says Kramer, who was appointed in June. Since taking on the position, Kramer’s apparently been very adamant about bringing the eight cast-aside categories back to primetime.

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12, 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the ceremony for the third time.