See if all's fair in love and war in the Outlander: Blood Of My Blood teaser The Outlander prequel series premieres on Starz this coming summer.

Outlander may soon be coming to an end, but Outlander is, of course, timeless. To soften the blow of the upcoming final season, Starz has a spin-off lined up looking to serve more swoon-worthy, century-spanning romance. The Outlander: Blood Of My Blood teaser doesn’t give away too much, but it does offer familiar beats for established fans and alluring new relationships to entice the uninitiated ahead of the premiere in summer 2025.

The Outlander prequel series is set to follow the relationships between Claire’s parents Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), as well as Jamie’s parents Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy). The two couples “fight against all odds to be together as their love stories unfold across time,” according to the Starz synopsis. “From the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th century Scotland, two fated love stories must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, intersecting in surprising and unforeseen ways.”

The Outlander: Blood Of My Blood teaser features two of the most central elements to the franchise: love and war. There’s the sensual brush of a fingertip across a bare leg contrasted with the fear and grime of a military trench. There is also, of course, a persistent ticking clock haunting the teaser—in the Outlander universe, you never know when the power of time will manifest as a blessing or a curse. “I have decided to call you my hope,” one of the lovers narrates, presumably from a battlefield missive. “Without you, I am adrift.”

In addition to our main couples, Blood Of My Blood promises to introduce some familiar Outlander characters, including Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser (Rory Alexander) and Mrs. Fitz (Sally Messham), Ellen’s siblings, Colum MacKenzie (Séamus McLean Ross), Dougal MacKenzie (Sam Retford), and Jocasta Cameron (Sadhbh Malin), as well as legal advisor, Ned Gowan (Conor MacNeill) and Brian’s father, Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat (Tony Curran). The epic Outlander-verse continues with the seventh season finale on January 17.