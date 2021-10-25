Just before Ozark comes to an end , two-time Emmy winner Julia Garner is set to lead another Netflix series. Garner will star in the upcoming Shondaland series, Inventing Anna, as the infamous elite fraud Anna Delvey. In the first look images of Garner as Anna, she’s a spitting image with her long red wig and the chunky, black glasses seen in the widely circulated images from her trial. She’s also kind of giving a younger Shiv Roy from Succession.

Based on real events detailed in the New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People,” Inventing Anna tells the story of convicted fraudster Anna Sorokin, who spent years posing as the wealthy and generous German heiress Anna Delvey.

Sorokin, after successfully inserting herself into New York’s wealthy social scene, became one of the most notorious con artists of the 2010s. In 2019, Sorokin was sentenced to nine years in prison for grand larceny. Currently, she remains in ICE custody and faces deportation to Germany.

The miniseries will follow Sorokin’s story though the lens of the journalist (Anna Chlumsky) investigating the depths of her fraud. But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter eventually form a dark funny love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and the reporter seeks to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?

In addition to Garner, the all-star cast of Inventing Anna includes Arian Moayed (Succession), Katie Lowes (Scandal), Anders Holm (Workaholics), Jeff Perry (Scandal), and Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black).

Shonda Rimes and Netflix triggered New York’s “Son Of Sam” law when they bought the rights to Sorokin’s story in 2019. The $140,000 payment intended for Sorokin was frozen, as the law prohibits felons from profiting from screen or book adaptations of their convicted crimes. The money ended up going toward paying back some of the money Sorokin defrauded from City National Bank and Citibank, which is just rich.

Inventing Anna is set to premiere in 2022.