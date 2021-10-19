Last month, at Netflix’s annoyingly named Tudum event, the streaming service finally showed off some new footage from the fourth and final season of Ozark, teasing the sort of criminal drama Jason Bateman’s Marty Byrde and the rest of his family would be facing after teaming up with the Navarro cartel. Unfortunately, there was no indication of when the show would be coming back for the fourth and final season.

Advertisement

Ozark fans previously had to wait 19 months between seasons two and three, an oddly long delay for the pre-pandemic era, and now—another 19 months later, oddly enough—we have some news about the return of Ozark: According to Netflix, the first half of the show’s final season will be coming on January 21, 2022. That’s fewer than 19 months away!

But, again, this is just the first half of the final season. Each half will consist of seven episodes, which is not nothing, but it does mean that the wait until the actual end of the show will be even longer. Netflix hasn’t announced a premiere date for the final final episodes, but it hopefully won’t be another year and a half. Somebody call Netflix if we’re still waiting in August of 2023.

Ozark, one of Netflix’s most quietly popular and acclaimed dramas, landed 18 Emmy nominations (but only one win) for its third season. After a rocky start that leaned a little too hard on the Breaking Bad inspiration, it has gradually found its own niche in the world prestige dramas about unassuming people who are actually violent criminals (though the series is primarily about money laundering… which is generally not a violent crime).

In addition to Bateman, it stars Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, and Julia Garner. You can see a very ominous preview clip announcing the premiere date below.

