Anna Wintour will step down as Vogue editor-in-chief

Fashion media’s reigning queen is abdicating her throne. Well, one throne, at least: Anna Wintour is stepping down as editor-in-chief of Vogue. The 75-year-old, an iconic figure who has been enshrined all over pop culture (but perhaps most famously in The Devil Wears Prada), has served as the EIC at the American version of the magazine for 37 years. She will remain as Vogue‘s global editorial director and chief content officer of parent company Condé Nast.

Per Variety, Wintour told staffers on Thursday the publication will begin the search for a new head of editorial content. In 2021, Condé implemented a new organizational structure wherein international markets each have a head of editorial content that reports to a global editorial director; the new U.S. role will align with similar positions in the U.K., China, France, Italy, etc. “Over the last four years Anna’s role has exponentially expanded with a global remit across all brands, in addition to the day-to-day editing of American Vogue,” a spokesperson told NBC News. Stepping away from the EIC role “is expected to give Wintour the ability to devote more time to the magazine’s global output, in addition to leading all Condé Nast titles except The New Yorker,” Variety reports.

Wintour began her career at Condé as Vogue‘s first creative director in 1983. She moved on to become the editor-in-chief of British Vogue in 1985. She ultimately succeeded Grace Mirabella as EIC of U.S. Vogue in 1988, and became more or less synonymous with the brand. She’s often been parodied for her signature bob haircut and sunglasses, frequently seen sitting in the front row of fashion shows and serving as the chair of the annual Met Gala. Wintour, and the publication of the magazine’s most important installment of the year, were the subject of the 2009 documentary The September Issue.